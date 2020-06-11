Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) As many as 3,607 new coronavirus patients were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 97,648, said a state health official.

The number of deaths due to the pandemic rose to 3,590 with 152 fatalities recorded.

Hospitals in the state also discharged 1,561 patients, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 46,078, the official said.

