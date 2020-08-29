Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,611 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which took its overall count to 1,60,455, a health official said on Friday.

The district's death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,937 with 64 succumbing to the infection during the day, he added.

"Of the 3,611 cases, 1,781 were from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 90,871 patients," he said.

As many as 1,578 patients were discharged from hospitals on the day.

With 1,006 cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, the COVID-19 count there stands at 46,516 now.

The number of positive cases from rural areas of the district, the civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board areas mounted to 23,068, he said.

