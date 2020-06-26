Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 26 (ANI): Rajasthan on Friday reported 364 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of cases in the state to 16,660.

The State Health Department said that active cases in the state stand at 3,218, while the death toll has reached 380. One person died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | 'President Trump Promised to Punish CCP Officials Responsible For Eviscerating Hong Kong's Freedoms', Says US Secy For State Mike Pompeo: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)