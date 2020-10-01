Dehradun, Oct 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 625 on Thursday with 14 more fatalities, while 365 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 49,248, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 62 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 53, Nainital 50, Haridwar 44, Chamoli 41, Pauri 39, Rudraprayag 26, Champawat 14, Almora 13, Pitgoragarh nine, Uttarkashi seven, Bageshwar six and Tehri one, it said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara District, Resorts to Heavy Shelling; Indian Army Gives Befitting Reply.

Fourteen more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the state's death toll to 625, it said.

Six deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, five from Doon Medical College, Dehradun, two from Sushila Tiwari government Hospital, Haldwani and one from district hospital in Uttarkashi, it said.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Here Are 11 Interesting Facts to Know About Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Father of The Nation On His 151st Birth Anniversary.

A total of 39,836 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment stands at 8,544, it said.

The bulletin said 243 patients have migrated out of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)