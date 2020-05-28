India News | 367 New Coronavirus Cases Emerge in Gujarat; 22 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 28 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 15,572 on Thursday after 367 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said.

During the same period, 22 patients also succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 960 in the state, the department said in a statement.

Also, as many as 454 persons recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the number of such people to 8,001, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,572, new cases 367, deaths 960, discharged 8001, active cases 6611, people tested so far 1,98,048.

