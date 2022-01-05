Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Snowfall and poor visibility across Kashmir forced cancellation of 37 of the 42 scheduled flights from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, officials of the Airport Authority of India said here.

The flight cancellations led to chaotic scenes at the airport as hundreds of passengers were left stranded.

"Light snowfall and low visibility today hampered our operations. We had 42 scheduled flights but only five could operate. Other 37 (flights) were cancelled," an official of the airport authority said.

The air traffic to and from Srinagar airport has been severely affected since Tuesday due to snowfall, leading to cancellation of several flights.

Serpentine queues could be seen outside the airline counters as the passengers sought to reschedule their flights out of the valley.

A large number of tourists had come to Kashmir to celebrate New Year amid snowfall that took place around Christmas in most places in the valley.

