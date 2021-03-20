Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): An FIR was registered against 37 Popular Front of India (PFI) workers at Kondhwa Police Station in Pune for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during a training program.

According to a complaint registered with Kondhwa Police Station, the accused had organised a training program and gathered at a place in Kondhwa area violating COVID-19 guidelines.

However, acting on a tip-off received police reached the spot and stopped the program in between.

All accused have been booked under section 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, and Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

