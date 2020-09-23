New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): As many as 3,714 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 2,56,789 in the national capital.

However, a total of 4,465 recoveries were also reported here. The total cases include 2,20,866 recoveries and 5,087 deaths.

"Delhi reported 3,714 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,580 tests), 4,465 recoveries and 36 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,56,789 including 2,20,866 recoveries and 5,087 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 30,836," Health Department stated.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths, India's COVID-19 count stood at 56,46,011 on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 90,020. (ANI)

