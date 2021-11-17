Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Narcotics has seized 187 bags of poppy straw weighing about 3722 kg in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

As per the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) statement, a truck with having registration number of Rajasthan would be carrying a huge quantity of Doda Chura (poppy straw) from nearby Manasa towards Jodhpur.

On the basis of specific intelligence, a team consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch was dispatched in the early morning on Tuesday, and surveillance on the suspected route was mounted.

On noticing the suspected vehicle (truck) bearing registration number of Rajasthan around 03:30 am was chased and the driver was signalled to stop the vehicle at Jetpuriya Fanta but diver drove the vehicle towards Naya Gaon and suddenly from Sakrana Ghata he took "U"Turn back towards Neemuch high-way and subsequently turned towards Neemuch-Singoli Roadread the press statement.

After driving about 2 Kms from Newad village on Neemuch-Singoli road he proceeded on rough kaccha road at a dangerous speed, it added.

After a daredevil chase by CBN officers, the truck finally stopped but both occupants managed to flee in the cover of darkness and adverse terrain, The CBN informed.

On examination, the truck was found fully loaded with plastic bags filled with Doda Chura under the cover cargo of Cattle Feed bags. The truck was also having multiple Fake Number plates.

In a follow-up operation, the loading site was identified and one loading Pickup vehicle was also seized.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

