Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 374 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,29,787, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,863, a health official said.

This is the biggest single-day jump in cases in several weeks.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,216 from 859 on Tuesday, the official said.

Fifteen more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,678, he said.

