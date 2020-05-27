India News | 376 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat; 23 More Patients Die

Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 15,205 on Wednesday after 376 new infections were reported, while the toll increased to 938 with the death of 23 more patients, the state health department said.

As many as 410 patients were discharged in the state on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 7,547, the department said.

Also, the case doubling rate in Gujarat has increased to 24.84 days as compared to 16 days two weeks ago, it said.

There are a total of 6,720 active cases in the state, of which 98 patients are on ventilator, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,205, new cases: 376, deaths: 938, discharged: 7,547, active cases: 6,720; people tested so far: 1,93,863.

