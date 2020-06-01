India News | 38 More People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; Total Rises to 2,301

Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Punjab continued to record a spike in coronavirus cases as 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the state's tally to 2,301.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported in Amritsar, eight in Hoshiarpur, five in Fatehgarh Sahib, four each in Ludhiana and Patiala, two each in Mohali and Bathinda, and one each in SBS Nagar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, as per a medical bulletin.

The source of infection of 10 of these cases was from outside Punjab, it said.

With these fresh cases, the state has now seen more than 140 people testing positive for the disease in the past four days.

Thirteen coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 2,000, as per the bulletin.

There were 257 active cases in the state, it said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 386 cases, followed by 246 in Jalandhar, 197 in Ludhiana, 157 in Tarn Taran, 138 in Gurdaspur, 128 in Hoshiarpur, 122 in Patiala, 113 in Mohali, 103 in SBS Nagar, 96 in Sangrur, 70 in Rupnagar, 66 in Muktsar, 62 each in Faridkot and Moga, 61 in Pathankot, 63 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 49 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 44 in Fazilka, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 24 in Barnala, the bulletin stated.

Two patients are critical and on ventilator support, it added.

The medical bulletin also revised the death toll down to 44. On Sunday, it had put the number of fatalities at 45.

A health official said the death of a Ludhiana-based coronavirus patient was inadvertently recorded twice in the bulletin and therefore, it had now been revised.

