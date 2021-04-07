Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Operations of 38 retail medical establishments across the Jammu division have been suspended by the Drugs and Food Control Organization for reasons such as non-maintenance of sales records and not following proper hygiene, an official spokesman said.

The shops were disallowed under relevant sections of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act by the sleuths of the Drugs and Food Control Organization during supervisory checks of retail sale outlets in Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

The reasons for suspension ranged from non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, unhygienic conditions and improper storage conditions, the spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the licensees were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within stipulated time period.

He said the drive was targeted to ensure that the medical stores operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.

Meanwhile, statutory drug samples of over 100 formulations were lifted randomly viz antibiotics and steroid for determination of strength and purity.

"These samples were referred to drug testing laboratories located within J&K. The results of analysis are expected within one month in accordance with the legal provisions," he said.

The spokesman said the department is going to carry out more similar exercises in the future to ensure that no firm indulges in any unfair or unethical trade practices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)