New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The national capital recorded 3,816 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 2.53 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 5,051, authorities said.

The count of over 3,800 fresh cases came after 59,013 tests were done the previous day.

Thirty-seven new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,051, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Tuesday stood rose to 31,263 from 30,941 the previous day.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,014 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 5,051 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,53,075. PTI KND

