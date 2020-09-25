New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded 3,827 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to over 2.64 lakh, while 24 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,147, authorities said.

The city's infection tally stands at 2,64,450, while there are 30,867 active cases.

There are a total of 2,124 containment zones in the national capital.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

A total of 59,134 tests were conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 6.47 per cent.

The chief secretary also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

