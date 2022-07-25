Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday registered 383 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,60,558, officials said here.

While 146 cases were reported from Jammu division, 237 were from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | #Drone Covers 20 Kms in 30 Minutes to Deliver Frozen Food in #Gurugram Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 4,763 as no fresh fatality was reported, the officials said.

There are 3,379 active cases of the disease in the Union territory at present, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,52,416, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Recruitment Case: 'I Will Not Spare My Own Minister if Found Guilty', Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)