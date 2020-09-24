New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) With 3,834 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's infection tally breached the 2.60-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 5,123, authorities said.

Thirty-six fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Health Update: Former Assam CM Shifted to ICU After His Condition Deteriorates.

The infection tally in the national capital now stood at 2,60,623.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 59,183 tests -- 9,814 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 49,369 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Troll Who Tried to Mock Him For His Stand on New Agriculture Bill.

The number of containment zones was now 2,059.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors/medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, it said.

The Delhi chief secretary also held a review meeting with District Magistrates on the COVID-19 management, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)