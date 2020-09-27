Panaji, Sep 27 (PTI) With the addition of 384 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, Goa's infection count reached 31,958, a health department official said.

The death of 10 patients took the toll in the state to 401, he said.

As many as 701 people recovered from the infection on Sunday, which pushed the number of recoveries to 26,460, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases31,958, new cases 384, death toll 401, discharged 26,460, active cases 5,097, samples tested so far 2,49,581.

