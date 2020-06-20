Pune, Jun 20 (PTI) Pune city reported 389 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, which took the total number of cases to 11,854, a health official said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the city reached 504 with 11 patients succumbing to the infection since Friday evening, he said.

183 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, he added.

