Amaravati, Oct 14 (PTI): Showing a further decline, 3,892 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as the aggregate went up to 7,67,465.

The latest bulletin said 5,050 patients had recovered in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, taking the overall count to 7,19,477.

Twenty eight fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state as the gross rose to 6,319.

The number of active cases came down to 41,669.

After 67.72 lakh sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate stood at 11.33 per cent in the state.

Interestingly, East Godavari district once again reported the highest number of 607 daily additions as its confirmed positives tally went up to 1,07,888.

The total recoveries in the district also crossed the one lakh mark, reaching 1,00,177.

It now has 7,135 active cases after 576 fatalities.

West Godavari added 518, Krishna 458 and Chittoor 405 new cases.

Chittoor and Krishna reported four more casualties each, along with Visakhapatnam district.

East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam had three more deaths each, according to the bulletin.

