India News | 39 More Cases Reported; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 2,197

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Thirty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 2,197, according to a medical bulletin.

Three patients were discharged from Kapurthala hospital following recovery, taking the number of cured cases in the state to 1,949. At present there are 206 active cases in the state, it stated.

Punjab has so far reported 42 COVID-19 deaths.

Among the fresh cases, 12 were reported in Amritsar, eight in Jalandhar, five in Pathankot, four in Ludhiana, three each in Mohali and Gurdaspur and one each in Rupnagar and Patiala.

The source of infection in 23 cases was outside Punjab. Among them, two had returned from abroad, the medical bulletin stated.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 366 cases, followed by Jalandhar 241, Ludhiana 180, Tarn Taran 156, Gurdaspur 136, Patiala 116, Hoshiarpur 114 and Mohali 107.

SBS Nagar has so far reported 106 coronavirus cases, Sangrur 94, Muktsar 66, Faridkot and Rupnagar 62 each, Moga 61, Fatehgarh Sahib 57, Pathankot 52, Ferozepur 46, Fazilka and Bathinda 42 each, Kapurthala 36, Mansa 32 and Barnala 23.

One patient is in a critical state and on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

