Suri (WB), Oct 4 (PTI) At least 39,000 detonators were seized from a truck in West Bengal's Birbhum district and the driver of the vehicle was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted 'naka checking' on National Highway 60 in Mohammad Bazaar area and seized the detonators from a truck coming from Raniganj in Paschim Barddhaman district, they said.

An investigation is underway, they added.

