Itanagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,682 as 399 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 185 with one more person succumbing to the disease in the past two days, he said.

A 52-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died at her home in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region remained at the top of the list in terms of fresh cases with 109, followed by East Siang (42), Changlang (29), West Kameng (28), Upper Subansiri (27), Lohit (24), Longding (19), Papumpare (17), Namsai and Lower Subansiri with 13 cases each.

New cases were also recorded from Kamle, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, East Kameng, Tawang, Siang, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Leparada, Anjaw, Upper Siang, Kurung Kumey and one in Tirap district, the official said.

Of the 399 new cases, 378 were detected through rapid antigen test 8 through RT-PCR and 13 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 172 people were found symptomatic.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,460 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the northeastern state rose to 35,037 as 301 more patients were cured of the disease on Thursday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 90.58 per cent while the active percentage stands at 8.94 and the positivity rate at 7.12 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 776, followed by West Kameng (287), East Siang (271), Upper Subansiri (224), Lohit (218), Papumpare (207) and Tawang (206) .

Altogether, 8,06,388 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,599 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,86,047 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

