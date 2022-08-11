New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) has developed a three-dimesional printed spinal orthosis for people with disabilities suffering from cancer.

The first such instrument was fitted in a patient on Thursday in the presence of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, according to an official statement.

An orthosis is an externally applied device used to influence the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

