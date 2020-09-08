Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration evacuated more than 4.11 lakh residents of the Union Territory, who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, through special trains and buses, officials said.

The exercise was carried out with strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures, they said.

As many as 139 special trains arrived in Jammu and Udhampur railway stations carrying about 1,22,621 passengers from other states and union territories, while 2,89,182 people returned home by road through Lakhanpur.

So far, 118 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,06,925 stranded passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, they said.

