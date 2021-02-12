Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said. (ANI)

