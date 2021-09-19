Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at a depth of 48 kilometres at 70 kilometres of north-west of Changlang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-09-2021, 15:06:41 IST, Lat: 28.15 & Long: 96.10, Depth: 48 Km ,Location: 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

