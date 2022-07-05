New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Three men and a woman were arrested here for allegedly posing as income tax officials and stealing Rs 15,000 cash, phones and jewellery from a house in Shahdara, police said on Monday.

They have been identified as Gurjant Singh (31), Satpal Singh (28), Gurpreet (30) and Navjot Singh (30), all residents of Punjab, the police said, adding that they are part of a 15-member gang.

Police officials said they received a call around 6 pm on Sunday about some income tax officials conducting a raid without police personnel and seizing mobile phones of all family members.

According to the complainant, her husband is engaged in currency exchange. She alleged that around 6 pm, 15 people entered her house forcibly, introduced themselves as income tax officials and proceeded to raid the house.

On being asked about a search warrant, they said they were armed and threatened the family, the complainant said.

In her complaint, she also alleged that some of them molested her.

A senior police officer said the group allegedly snatched mobile phones of the family members, a handbag containing gold ornaments and Rs 15,000 cash, and fled. A neighbour heard the complainant cry for help and dialled 112.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that a case has been filed under IPC sections 395 (dacoity), 451 (house-trespass to commit offence), 170 (personating public servant), 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault outraging woman's modesty) and 120b (criminal conspiracy).

He said an I-card of 'Anti-Corruption Foundation of India' and a car used in the crime have been seized and efforts are underway to arrest the other accused.

The police said Gurjant was found previously involved in three NDPS Act cases in Punjab, while Satpal was involved in two cases under the NDPS Act and for quarrelling. Navjot Singh was involved in a case of cheating in Chandigarh.

