New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Four men were arrested here for allegedly extorting money from people through short-term loan applications in association with Chinese firms, police said on Wednesday.

The police identified them as Anil Kumar (35), Alok Sharma (24), Avnish (22) and Kannan (35).

They said the accused lured their victims through advertisements on social media falsely promising hassle-free loans of Rs 50,000 on loan app "on stream".

One such victim approached the police. In his complaint, he said when he downloaded the app, it sought access to his contacts and the phone's gallery.

When he granted the permission, the app gave him a loan of Rs 6,870 and started harassing him using information from his contact list and photographs, a senior officer said.

The victim paid them Rs one lakh but kept receiving derogatory messages with demands for more, the police said.

During investigation, the accused were traced near Dwarka. A raid was conducted on a call centre operating from three floors of a building in Dwarka Sector-7 over the last two years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

He said it was found that the syndicate had employed 134 women, 15 men and three team leaders for the operation. Anil Kumar was the mastermind, Yadav added.

They were using 100 SIM cards, the police said.

The accused were extorting money from people in association with Chinese loan application firms. They have already siphoned off Rs 10 crore to two Chinese nationals Albert and Trey, and have received around Rs three crore as commission since March last year, police officials said.

The accused used to communicate using the multilingual Ding Talk app, they said.

They threatened people using morphed photographs and extorted money from them, the police added.

