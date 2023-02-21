Ferozepur, Feb 21 (PTI) Four persons have been booked for allegedly attacking and injuring a woman on Monday here, said police on Tuesday.

Kamlesh Rani, a resident of Bajidpur village, was attacked on Monday by four men with sharp-edged weapons when she was coming out of the district court complex here.

After the incident, the men managed to escape from the spot, said police.

She received multiple injuries on her head, arm, chest while her two fingers were chopped in the attack, said police, adding that she was admitted to the Guru Gobind Medical college in Faridkot where her condition was stated to be critical.

The accused were identified as Saroj and Ajay (both residents of Bajidpur village) and Sammi Bhatti, a resident of Navan Purba in Kulgarhi block, besides one unidentified person. They have been booked in connection with the attack, police said.

Kamlesh, along with two others, had been booked in a 2020 case related to the murder of Sukhraj Singh who was the brother of Ajay, said police.

Police said further investigation was underway.

