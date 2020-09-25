Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Three 9 mm bullets and one AK-47 bullet were found in a restroom at Coimbatore International Airport on Friday afternoon, said airport officials.

Bullets had been handed over at E2 Police station Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Also Read | UNGA 75th Session: Indian Delegate Stages Walk-Out As Pakistan PM Imran Khan Begins His Speech (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)