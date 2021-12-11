Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Four police personnel in Madhya Pradesh have been attached to police lines for allegedly spitting tobacco (gutka) in the premises of a police station in Shahdol.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya said, "Despite giving a warning, four police personnel namely Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, ASI Devendra Singh and head constable Pyare Lal spat tobacco in the premises of the police station."

"They have been attached to police lines on the charges of indiscipline and spreading filth in the premises of police station," he added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

