Jajpur (Odisha), Mar 2 (PTI) At least four police personnel have been suspended for consuming liquor during duty hours in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said.

Jajpur SP Rahul P R suspended the four officers of Jaraka Beat House under Dharmasala police station for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

During a surprise visit, the SP found them consuming liquor at the outpost on Friday evening, the officials said.

Rahul took stringent action against the four on the basis of medical and investigation reports, they added. PTI

