Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Haryana reported four COVID-19 fatalities on Friday taking the total death toll to 3,069 and the infection count rose to 2,74,273 with 385 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

Two fatalities were reported from Panipat while one death each was from Ambala and Jind districts.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Gurugram (88), Kurukshetra (63) and Karnal (50) districts.

With Haryana registering an increase in the number of fresh infections during the past one week, the number of active cases in the state were 2,807. The recovery rate was 97.86 percent, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

