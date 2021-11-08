Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 13 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Monday.

The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

