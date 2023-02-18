Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Four people died and 16 were injured after a sleeper bus going from Indore to Chhatarpur overturned, said Banda SDOP Shikha Soni.

"Out of 16 injured people, 7 people are in serious condition," added SDOP Soni.

Also Read | Cheetah Reintroduction Programme: 12 Cheetahs From South Africa Land at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Airport (See Pics).

Further informing about the accident, Soni said that the accident took place at 6 am at Niwar valley under Chhanbila police station of Sagar district on Saturday.

The injured were referred from Shahgarh Health Center to Sagar District Hospital and Chhatarpur District Hospital.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh After Being Lured for Work From Home Scam and Bitcoin Investment.

"Upon receiving the information, the administrative staff and the rescue team reached the spot. Tehsildar LP Ahirwar and Banda Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh were also present with the rescue team," said Soni.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)