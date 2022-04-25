Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): As many as four people have been killed in a collision of a tempo with a lorry in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. Eight people have sustained serious injuries.

As per the Circle Inspector (CI) Srikalahasti, the tempo was carrying 12 people when it collided with a lorry on the Tirupati Naidupet main road near Srikalahasti on national highway 65.

Also Read | Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Rearrested for 'Assaulting' Policewoman After Getting Bail in Case Over Tweet Against PM Narendra Modi.

The injured were rushed to the Tirupati's Ria Hospital.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)