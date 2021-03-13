Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Four more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Saturday as 424 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 2,74,697, a Helath Department bulletin said.

So far, 3,073 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.

Two fatalities were reported from Panipat while one death each was reported from Ambala and Karnal districts.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Karnal (96), Gurgaon (72) and Panchkula (62).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,952 now. The recovery rate was 97.81 per cent, as per the bulletin.

