Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], February 22 (ANI): Four members of a family died allegedly by suicide in Sikar, police said on Sunday.

"We found the bodies of a man, his wife and two daughters hanging. We were informed that a family member died a few months ago, said Virendra Sharma, Circle Officer, Sikar city.

He said that the police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

