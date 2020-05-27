India News | 4 DSPs Reshuffled in Ghaziabad Police, 1 New IPS Officer Gets Posting

Ghaziabad (UP), May 27 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, Ghaziabad police on Wednesday changed four deputy superintendent of police rank officers while one new IPS officer was given a posting after his training period.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that a new IPS officer of the 2017 batch, Keshav Kumar, has been posted as Circle Officer (CO) Border after completing his training in the district as assistant superintendent of police.

Kumar has been posted as CO (Border) while also tasked with looking after the law and order of Sahibabad, Link Road, Teela Mode police station of Trans Hindan area and management of district police lines in Harsaon village.

During his training period, Kumar was posted here as CO, Indirapuram. He has replaced DSP Rakesh Mishra who has been posted as CO (City 1st).

Dharmendra Chauhan who was posted as CO (City 1st) has been transferred as CO, Sadar and will look after Murad Nagar and Masuri police stations. Chauhan has replaced DSP Prabhat Kumar who has been shifted as CO, Modinagar.

While DSP Mahipal Singh posted as CO, Modinagar has been appointed as CO (Traffic) with charge of district police headquarters, SSP Naithani added.

