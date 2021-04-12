Noida (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) With the arrest of four men, the Noida police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the theft of two-wheelers in Delhi-NCR and recovered 31 stolen vehicles from them.

Three of the arrested men are members of the "Lalla Gang", which was involved in such thefts, while the fourth accused was a regular buyer of the stolen vehicles, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh S said.

"Each of these gang members has 10 to 15 cases lodged against them in various parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Greater Noida. Action will be initiated against them under the Gangsters Act," he told reporters.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as gang leader Jaichand alias Lalla, Rahul, Atul and Aman, all residents of Delhi. They were held by a team of officials from the Noida Sector 58 police station.

Atul bought the vehicles from the gang members and used those in illegal activities after changing the number plates, the DCP said.

Besides Atul, the gang sold such stolen vehicles to a man in Meerut and the details about the link are being collected, he added.

"Jaichand alias Lalla has told the police that he has been involved in vehicle thefts since 2011 but has been more active since 2014. The two aides of his are also active since 2016," the DCP said.

Most of the cases against the gang are lodged in Delhi, while there are also cases in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr, among other places, he said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against them and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the officer added.

