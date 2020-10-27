Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Pune rural police have arrested four people for allegedly stealing 58 bags of onions worth Rs 2.35 lakhs from a farmer on October 21.

The accused had allegedly broken the lock of the storage room where onions were kept.

Also Read | India Sees Sharp Dip in Daily COVID-19 Cases With 36,470 New Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Count Reaches 79,46,430.

"49 bags worth Rs 2 lakhs recovered while rest bags were sold," the police said.

A complaint was registered by a farmer with Otur police station about the theft of onions on October 22. Accordingly, police had started investigating the matter and found CCTV footage of suspects leaving the place.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: AQI Deteriorates in National Capital With Rise of Pollutants, Air Quality at ‘Hazardous’ Levels in Lajpat Area of Moradabad; View Pics.

Based on CCTV footage police nabbed two accused from the area during patrolling who confessed to the crime and informed about the involvement of their two more colleagues. Accordingly, two more accused were arrested in the case by the police. All four accused were booked under relevant sections of IPC and were produced before a local court where the court has sent them to police custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)