Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in an attempt-to-murder case here, police said.

Vishav Singh was attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Indira theatre canal road on Tuesday, causing serious injuries to him, a police official said.

A case was registered, special teams were formed and CCTV footage was examined. Raids were conducted at several places and four suspects were arrested. They have been identified as Vicky Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Shalo Ram and Mukul Kalotra, police said.

"Vicky and Mukul were also involved in another assault case registered at Bakshi Nagar police station," the spokesperson said, adding that an investigation was on.

