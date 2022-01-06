Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a terrorist module in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, arresting four people including two active militants.

The police came across movement of some suspicious individuals in Barzulla area while investigating killing of a property dealer in Safakadal area of the city last month, a police spokesman said.

He said two suspects were nabbed by mobile search parties at Barzulla. The arrested militants were identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday and Suhail Mushtaq Waza, both residents of Pulwama district.

Two pistols along with two magazines and 30 pistol rounds were recovered from them on the spot, the spokesman said, adding the duo were affiliated to offshoots of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror groups.

"On further questioning of the terrorists, incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered from their hideout in the city. The recoveries included two pistols, six pistol magazines, 69 rounds and two pistol silencers," he added.

Those arrested revealed names of their two associates -- Basit Bilal Makaya and Naikoo Imad Nasar -- who were operating with them as over ground workers (OGWs). The two OGWs were also taken into custody.

The arrested terrorists also revealed that they were working on directions of one Asif Maqbool Dar, based in Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan-based Sajad Gul.

"Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified. This module has also done recce of security installations like NIA office, Delhi Police Headquarters etc and shared same with handlers in Pakistan," the spokesman said.

He said according to the investigation, the targets in Srinagar for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dar and Gul.

