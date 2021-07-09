Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Four IAS officers and 25 PCS officers were shifted by the Punjab government on Friday.

IAS officer Abhinav has been given the charge of Director Food and Civil Supplies while Mohammad Tayyab has been given the posting of Director Treasury and Accounts, according to a government order.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Isha and GPS Sahota have been given the responsibilities of Director General School Education and Special Secretary Labour, respectively.

Among those Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers who have been given new posting orders included Harkirat Kaur, Inder Pal, Devdarshdeep Singh and JS Grewal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)