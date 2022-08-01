Gonda (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Four people were injured after being attacked by a group in Chhapia area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the injured were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Dipanshu (18), Harsh (19), Piyush (18) and Sujal (15) were attacked by one Daddu Gupta and his accomplice with knives and rods, police said.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people and two were arrested, Superintendent of Police, Akash Tomar said.

