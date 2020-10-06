Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 6 (PTI) At least four persons, including an engineer, sustained burn injuries when a steam pipe belt at a chemical factory exploded in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred in the hydraulic acid plant of the industrial unit located in Ganjam town, causing injuries to an electrical engineer, a supervisor and two contractual workers, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bye-Elections 2020: BJP Declares Candidates on 28 Seats, Check List of Names Here.

The injured persons were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Chatrapur and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

One of the contractual workers was later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated, police said.

Also Read | Kerala Journalist in UP Police Custody: Scribes Body Moves Supreme Court Against ‘Illegal Detention’ of Siddique Kappan Near Hathras.

Tension prevailed in the factory premises as several workers along with trade union leaders staged a demonstration, demanding adequate compensation for the injured.

Talks are on to resolve the issue, a company official said.

"We want a written assurance from the company regarding the compensation as well as proper safety measures for the employees in the factory," said former Chhatrapur MLA N Narayan Reddy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)