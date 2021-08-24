Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Four persons were killed in their rented flat in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area in Haryana on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Gurugram, Deepak Saharan said unidentified persons attack five people in the flat.

"Five persons were attacked by unknown persons in a flat in Rajendra Nagar. Four people have died. One person is injured and has been sent to a nearby hospital," Saharan said.

The police informed that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Hours after the incident, alleged accused Rao Rai Sahib himself went to the police station in Rajendra Park and informed the police that he has killed the above people.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

