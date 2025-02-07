Mhow (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) Four persons, including two women, were killed and 17 injured in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus and a trailer truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in the Mhow tehsil of the district when a bike and a minibus rammed into a trailer truck negotiating a slope, an official said.

Two men on the bike and as many women on the minibus died at the scene in the Manpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI over the phone.

He said 17 people were injured and they were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital in Indore.

