Mau, Mar 21 (PTI) Four people have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling liquor worth Rs 8 lakh to Bihar, which is a dry state, officials said.

At least 159 crates were recovered from them, Circle officer Dhananjay Kumar Mishra said.

These smugglers were taking the liquor to Bihar in potato sacks, he said.

The accused have been identified as Sudesh Sahni, Rajnish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar and Aadil Mehmood, he said.

The sale of liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

